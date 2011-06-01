Francesco Totti has reportedly accused Roma of “forcing him to stop” according to the latest news from the

The Giallorossi legend is set to play his last game for Roma tomorrow (if he plays at all) as the Lupi take on Genoa.

Er Pupone is alleged to have said these things at a team dinner on Thursday, where Coach Luciano Spalletti was absent.

“These have been complicated, difficult months,” he is reported to have said to players and staff alike in Monte Mario, “I would have liked to help you all more, but you know how things went.

“Now they’ve forced me to stop, and I can’t even conceive of myself not wearing the Roma shirt anymore.

“Anyway, thanks to all of you for your kindness”.

The Lupi are alleged to have simply promoted the captain to a role within the club’s administration, apparently forcing his hand and making him give up his playing career.

He has given a one-year extension last year, having tiffed with Coach Luciano Spalletti, who wasn’t playing him as often as he liked.