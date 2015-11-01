Ahead of what will be a highly emotional weekend in the Italian capital, Roma talisman Francesco Totti invited his team-mates out for a farewell dinner on Thursday evening before his farewell game for his beloved club on Sunday against Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico.



Despite the 40-year-old declaring that he will carry on playing elsewhere next season, he has been the heartbeat of his hometown club for nearly 25 years and with the game on Sunday already a sell-out, Totti took time out to have a private celebration with his current team-mates before what is sure to be a day of mixed feelings.