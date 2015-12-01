Francesco Totti steps onto the field for AS Roma for the first time after three campaigns with the youth team. 25 seasons, 783 matches, 307 goals, one Serie A title, and one World Cup trophy later, the most storied player in Roma’s history will make his final appearance this afternoon in front of a sold out Stadio Olimpico.



The year is 1993 and a 16-year-old by the name ofsteps onto the field for AS Roma for the first time after three campaigns with the youth team. 25 seasons, 783 matches, 307 goals, one Serie A title, and one World Cup trophy later, the most storied player in Roma’s history will make his final appearance this afternoon in front of a sold out Stadio Olimpico.

Totti’s statement on his official Twitter account on Thursday morning solidified what football fans have been anticipating for some time, but that doesn't’t necessarily make it easier to stomach. The emotion in the Roman’s words is palpable, and he left plenty of room for speculation as to what his next move might be after today's match.

“Roma-Genoa, Sunday 28th May 2017, the last time I can wear Roma’s jersey. I can’t tell you in a few words how much these colours meant, mean and will always mean to me. I just feel that my love for football never fades: it’s a passion, my passion. It’s so deep I can’t imagine not fuelling it any longer. Ever.

From Monday I’m ready to go again. I’m ready for a new challenge.”

An intense love for representing his boyhood club and unique playmaking ability have made watching Totti a joy for football fans around the world for a quarter of a century. Even when the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid came calling during his prime, Totti stayed true to his first and only love. Just as impressive as his longevity and devotion to Roma has been his adaptability on the pitch. He has played winger, striker, and as a traditional number 10. No matter what area he has found himself in, the Roman has continually electrified while building an extensive collection of sumptuous passes, back-heels, and audacious finishes.





Just this week Argentine legend Diego Maradona labeled Totti as “the best player he has ever seen”. By far the best moment of Totti’s career at Roma came in 2001 when his side clinched the Scudetto on the last day of the season, a title that he recently likened to winning 10 at another club. Totti also played a valuable role in Italy’s 2006 World Cup triumph, notching 4 assists throughout the tournament and scoring the decisive penalty in stoppage time against Australia in the round of 16.





Although recent seasons have seen Totti spend increased time on the bench, he has continued to provide fireworks when he has entered the field. He became the oldest goal scorer in Champions League history in 2014 with his wonderful chip against Manchester City. In 2015 he scored the equalising goal against bitter rivals Lazio on a flying volley at the back post and celebrated in style by taking a selfie in front of the Curva Sud. Totti has never been a player lacking flare or confidence.

Where Totti will go following his last appearance for Roma remains to be seen, but the best thing we can do is to savour the two hours on Sunday when Il Re di Roma suits up one last time for the Giallorossi.







Wesley Davidson