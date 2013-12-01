Watch #TottiDay here: Totti and the fans cry as Palotta and Spalletti receive jeers

At the end of the Roma-Genoa (3-2 FT) game, Totti will be ready to say farewell to his fans. We will know more about his future tomorrow (a manager position at Roma, Mls, etc ...?) but one thing is certain, Totti's Roma playing career is now over. Follow all of the action on Calciomercato.com.



20.15 : PALOTTA RECEIVES JEERS - Totti came back on the pitch with his wife and kids as Palotta receives jeers from the fans. Spalletti had also received jeers from the fans earlier on.



20.05 : THE STADIUM CHEERS ON THEIR CAPTAIN - Totti receives the cheers of the Roma fans as he is ready to say farewell to them.





Here is the Live action from the Olimpico :




