Waiting for news on the transfer front, with Ivan Perisic leaving for Manchester United always stuck in anticipation of an improved bid that does not come, Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio continue to work to give Luciano Spalletti those players that the coach expects. Among them is a second central defender, in addition to Milian Skriniar, Toulouse’s Issa Diop.

TOULOUSE RESIST - The defender is an old favorite of Walter Sabatini, who wanted to bring him to Italy while he was director for Roma. At just 20 years of age, Diop has already collected over 50 appearances with Toulouse, who believes very much in his qualities and, therefore, has made a very high resistance to let him leave. The French club is convinced that with another year of experience, Diop's value could reach up to 50 million EUR next summer and for this reason they have raised a wall after the first approaches of the Nerazzurri club, who will have to look elsewhere to give Spalletti his second central defender.