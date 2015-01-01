Towards Olympiacos-Juve: the probable formation as well as pictures from the training
05 December at 08:30Juventus are set to take on Olympiacos in the UCL as the Bianconeri flew towards Athens yesterday. If Allegri's men beat Olympiacos, then they will progress to the next phase. If they draw or lose this game, then they will have to hope that Barcelona beat Sporting in the other game of this group. The Juve squad trained at Vinovo yesterday morning before then leaving for Greece. You can view the pictures of the training as well as the arrival in Greece in our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.
Here are also the probable formations for tonight's game:
OLYMPIACOS (4-3-3) - Proto; Elabdellaoui, Engels, Nikolau, Koutris; Foutounis, Romao, Ofoe; Pardo, Djurjevic, Seba.
JUVE (4-3-2-1) - Buffon; De Sciglio, Barzagli, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Marchisio, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala, Douglas Costa; Higuain.
Go to comments