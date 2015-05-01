Towards Roma-Juve: Nainggolan will likely miss the game

Juventus beat Monaco as they will now be facing Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions league final in Cardiff on June 3rd 2017. Even so, their focus now has to shift back to the Italian Serie A as they will be taking on second place Roma. Spalletti's club are coming off a nice win against AC Milan but they might have to do without one of their best players: midfielder Radja Nainggolan.



Let's not forget that the Belgian midfielder has spoken a lot against Juventus in the past but he might not be available to face them this week-end. This will be a crucial game for Roma as they have to beat Allegri's team if they want to keep their league title hopes alive. At the same time, they will have to look behind them since Sarri's Napoli are not far behind.



Juventus come into this one having a 7 point edge on Spalletti's club as there are 3 games to go...