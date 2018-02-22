Tracking Ronaldo's remarkable goal run for Real Madrid

Most professional soccer players never play 50 matches in a top-flight division during their careers.



Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, scored his 50th career hat trick, then went on to add a fourth goal as Real Madrid beat Girona 6-3 in La Liga on Sunday.



The Portugal star continued his remarkable scoring streak to take his league tally to 22 goals for the season in another commanding performance at the Bernabeu.



Ronaldo started the season with just four goals through his first 14 La Liga games, but now has 18 in his last nine in the league.



The Portuguese star has scored 44 hat tricks for Real Madrid to go with one for Manchester United and five for his country. He is already the all-time leader in La Liga hat tricks with 34 -- six more than Barcelona's Lionel Messi.



He has now scored four goals in a game eight times for Madrid and once for Portugal. He increased his total career tally to 645 goals for club and country.