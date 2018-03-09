Training staff revives woman on plane en route to match
11 March at 09:30The LA Galaxy were on an American Airlines flight en route to New York to battle David Villa and NYCFC this Sunday when the unimaginable occurred: One of the passengers had become unresponsive.
During the trip, Galaxy goalkeeper coach Oka Nikalov noticed the woman unconscious. The plane was already in the air.
Ivan Pierra, the Galaxy’s Director of Sports Science and assistant athletic trainer Cesar Roldan started to work to revive the lady.
“She was sitting a few rows in front of us and our goalkeeper coach thought she was falling asleep,” Pierra said. “He was sitting in the same row and notice she kept falling asleep on his shoulder. He called for the flight attendant and she came and tried to wake her up.”
Pierra and Roldan then pulled the lady, who according to Pierra was in her late 20s, out of her seat and tried to revive her.
Also assisting was Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who is the ABC News Chief Medic Correspondent.
“She was non-responsive and didn’t have a pulse in the beginning,” Pierra said. “She was cold, wasn’t breathing and ot we basically started doing CPR and got the AED, luckily we didn’t have to use it.
“The doctor took over and directed the flight attendants to land the plane.”
After approximately 30 minutes, she started breathing and once the plane landed in Las Vegas, the lady was taken to a nearby hospital.
Go to comments