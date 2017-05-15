Transfer blow for AC Milan and Everton as Arsenal set to complete first summer signing
16 May at 16:30AC Milan and Everton won’t enjoy the latest report of ESPN regarding Arsenal summer transfer campaign. The Serie A and Premier League side are believed to be admirers of Schalke 04 star Sead Kolasinac who, however, is set to sign for Arsenal.
The talented left-back is reported to have reached an agreement with the Gunners ahead of his summer move to the Emirates Stadium Kolasinac’s contract expires at the end of June and Arsenal are set to sign him as a free agent.
Kolasinac is regarded as the best Bundesliga left-back after Bayern Munich star Philippe Lahm who is set to retire at the end of the season.
The Bavarians were also liked with signing the 23-year-old over the next few months, whilst both Juventus and Chelsea made offers to sign him during the last winter transfer window but Schalke refused to sell Kolasinac before the natural expiration of his contract.
