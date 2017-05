AC Milan and Everton won’t enjoy the latest report of ESPN regarding Arsenal summer transfer campaign. The Serie A and Premier League side are believed to be admirers of Schalke 04 star Sead Kolasinac who, however, is set to sign for Arsenal.The talented left-back is reported to have reached an agreement with the Gunners ahead of his summer move to the Emirates Stadiumand Arsenal are set to sign him as a free agent.​Kolasinac is regarded as the best Bundesliga left-back after Bayern Munich star Philippe Lahm who is set to retire at the end of the season.The Bavarians were also liked with signing thebut Schalke refused to sell Kolasinac before the natural expiration of his contract.