Transfer blow for AC Milan and Man Utd as starlet says he wants Ajax stay

AC Milan and Manchester United are being linked making a summer bid for Ajax starlet Kasper Dolber who will be facing José Mourinho’s side in the Europa League final on the 24th of May. The Denmark starlet has netted 23 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions and has imposed himself as one of the most promising strikers out there.



The 19-year-old is also being scouted by Napoli and a few months ago Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp also praised the talented striker.



“Who doesn't know Kasper Dolberg? You can't play at Ajax without being noticed. Kasper Dolberg has a very great future. He is a fantastic player”, the German tactician said this past February.



​Dolberg, however, has told ElfVoetbal that he’s not considering leaving Ajax in the summer. “I will be staying at Ajax next season”, the striker said.



“I want to stay because I still need to improve and score more goals.” Dolberg’s contract with Ajax expires in June 2021

