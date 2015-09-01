Transfer blow for AC Milan as prolific Serie A striker admits transfer to Napoli is imminent

Prolific Serie A striker Leonardo Pavoletti has confirmed that his transfer to Napoli is imminent. The Italian frontman is set to leave Genoa in the January transfer window to join the partenopei whose search for a replacement for Arkadiusz Milik has ended with the signing of the 28-year-old striker from Genoa.



Talking to Napoli’s official Radio Station Radio Kiss Kiss, Pavoletti has confirmed that his arrival at the Stadio San Paolo is imminent.



“I’m ready for Napoli, I’m so excited. Wearing the number nine shirt would be a honour to me.”



​Pavoletti has confirmed his arrival at Napoli even if both clubs have yet to announce the positive end of negotiations. The former Sassuolo hit-man will join Napoli on the 3rd of January, which is when the January transfer window opens.



Napoli’s newcomer was a long time target of AC Milan. The rossoneri tried to sign him last summer to replace Carlos Bacca who, however, rejected a move to West Ham, leaving AC Milan with short of cash to finalize Pavoletti’s arrival at the San Siro. Today, AC Milan are flying to Doha where they will meet Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final, but they’ve suffered a big transfer blow as Pavoletti is ready to join Napoli.

