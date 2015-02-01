Transfer blow for Arsenal as PSG star contract extension ‘imminent
21 April at 13:05Arsenal have shortlisted a number of big European strikers including the likes of Alvaro Morata, Alexandre Lacazette and Edinson Cavani but the Gunners will find it hard to sign a new striker in the summer if they’ll fail to qualify for the Champions League this season.
According to a report of L’Equipe, the Gunners are set to miss out on Uruguay star Edinson Cavani as the former Napoli striker is set to sign a contract extension with PSG.
Cavani’s current deal runs until 2018 but the 30-year-old striker is said to have reached an economic agreement to extend his stay at the club until 2020.
The French paper reports an official announcement of the club is expected to be released in the next few hours with Cavani who is then set to commit his future to the French club that signed him for € 60 million from Napoli in summer 2014.
More bad news are coming for Arsenal as AC Milan have emerged as possible challengers for Lyon star Lacazette. Who will be Arsenal’s next striker?
