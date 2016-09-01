Transfer blow for Barça and Real as Dybala claims he wants to become a Juve legend

Juventus star Paulo Dybala is one of the most exciting strikers in the world at the moment. La Joya joined Juventus in summer 2015 for € 40 million but his market value has more than doubled now. The Argentinean striker is said to be a transfer target of both Barcelona and Real Madrid but Juventus have tied Dybala down making him sign a contract extension until 2022.



Talking after Juventus’ 2-2 draw against Atalanta yesterday night, Dybala confirmed he’s not thinking of leaving Juventus in the future. Questioned by Juve legend Alex Del Piero, who is now working as a pundit for Sky Italia, Dybala said: “I want to stay at Juventus and I want to become a legend of this club”, Dybala said.



“Swapping the number 21 with the number 10? I don’t know, I’d consider that option if the club would offer me to wear a new number.”

