PSG defender Marquinhos is set to sign a contract extension with the Ligue1 giants forcing Barcelona and Chelsea to look somewhere else if they are to sign a top-class centre-back in the summer. According to the Sun, both European giants were interested in signing the Brazilian defender last summer, but the former AS Roma man decided to snub moves to London and Barcelona to stay at the Parc des Princes.is also likely to put pen to paper on a new deal to extend his stay in Paris until 2021.The Brazil International joined PSG forand has imposed himself as one of the best centre-backs in Europe during his time in Paris.​Barcelona, however, have a preliminary agreement with Colombian youngsterwhilst Chelsea boss Antonio Conte could continue the pursuit of some of the finest Serie A centre-backs likeeven if it will also be extremely difficult to tempt Napoli, AC Milan and Juventus to sell their defensive stars in the summer.