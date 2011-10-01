Transfer blow for Conte and Guardiola as Ancelotti admits he wants to make starlet move permanent
17 March at 19:10Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti reckons the club should make Kingsley Coman’s move permanent. Talking to Italian media after the Champions League draw earlier today, the Italian tactician said: “He [Coman] has had several injuries but he’s back and fit now. The idea is to keep him here also for the next season.”
Bayern Munich signed Coman from Juventus in a temporary € 7 million deal two years ago. The Bundesliga giants can make the Frenchman’s move permanent for € 21 million but if they are to activate their clause, the must do it by the end of April because that’s the date their option expires.
Coman, 20, is also said to be a transfer target of Chelsea and Manchester City as the Premier League duo is said to have made a similar offer (in the region of € 50 million) to sign Coman at the end of the season.
