Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti reckons the club should make Kingsley Coman’s move permanent. Talking to Italian media after the Champions League draw earlier today, the Italian tactician said : “He [Coman] has had several injuries but he’s back and fit now. The idea is to keep him here also for the next season.”Bayern Munich signed Coman from Juventus in a temporary. The Bundesliga giants can make the Frenchman’s move permanent for € 21 million but if they are to activate their clause, the must do it by the end of April because that’s the date their option expires.​Coman, 20, is also said to be aas the Premier League duo is said to have made a similar offer (in the region of € 50 million) to sign Coman at the end of the season.