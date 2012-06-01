Reports out of England today via The Daily Mirror have fueled the speculation regarding the future of Renato Sanches. The 19 year old midfielder struggled to nail down a place in Ancelotti’s starting eleven for Bayern this season, and he could be considering his future with the Bavarian club. With other major contenders searching for a versatile young midfielder of Sanches’ ability, the bidding this summer could result in a mega transfer. Mourinho’s Manchester United are the most relevant club linked to the Portuguese international, and after their swoop for Juve’s Paul Pogba last summer, another young star could be on his way to Old Trafford soon.

Much of the speculation started yesterday following Man U’s win over Ajax in the Europa League Final, granting them Champions League football next season. On social media, Renato Sanches’ reaction to the win was noteworthy, as his ‘likes’ for the Red Devils have led media across Europe to draw conclusions on his future. Their inclusion among Europe’s elite and their time of rebuilding under Mou could very well be the attraction necessary to entice players to the sought after club.