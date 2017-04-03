Transfer blow for Juve as unhappy Arsenal star wants summer Chelsea move
04 April at 14:45As we reported earlier last week, Chelsea are preparing summer bids for several top strikers, including Everton’s Romelu Lukaku and Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez. The Chile International is also a transfer target of Juventus but the player has recently whispered that he wants to join a ‘winning’ club based in London.
According to The Telegraph, Sanchez wants to move to Chelsea and has made crystal clear that his first option is a move to South West London. Trouble is, of course, Arsenal are not willing to sell their most shining star to one of their most hatred rivals.
Sanchez has roughly one year left in his contract with Arsenal and he’s not willing to sign a contract extension, therefore the Gunners do not have many chances to monetize his sale but the next two transfer windows, the summer and the winter one.
Sanchez’s future, however, is likely to be solved before January 2018 with the former Barcelona and Udinese man who will either leave Arsenal or extend his stay at the club once the current season ends. The most likely option for the player’s future, however, remains a move out of the Emirates Stadium in the summer.
Go to comments