Transfer blow for Juve & Liverpool as BVB lead race to sign U21 Germany International
21 March at 17:20No secret that Juventus and Liverpool are both looking to strengthen their midfield departments in the summer with the Serie A and Premier League giants that are monitoring some of the best European prospects.
Juventus and Liverpool are said to have a common transfer target: Borussia Monchengladbach star Mahmoud Dahoud. The U21 Germany International is contract with the Bundesliga side until 2018 and reports in Germany claim he’s not going to sign a new contract with the club.
The player can leave Borussia Monchengladbach for a release clause in the region of € 10 million and Borussia Dormtund are said to be in pole position for the signing of the talented midfielder.
Kicker reports that the Bundesliga giants are considering offering somewhere in the region of € 12-14 million to sign the player and beat competition from both Juventus and Liverpool.
Borussia Dormtund are reportedly leading the race to sign Dahoud. If the news is accurate, Juventus and Liverpool will be forced to look somewhere else trying to find the right reinforcement for their midfields.
