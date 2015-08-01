Transfer blow for Man Utd and Juve as Man City ‘close to signing’ Brazilian starlet
20 May at 16:15Monaco have unexpectedly won the Ligue1 title this season thanks to a host of top European starlet that will make the incoming summer transfer window as exciting as ever. The likes of Kylian Mbappé, Thomas Lemar, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Fabinho, just to name a few, are already being linked with moves to the best clubs around Europe.
Fabihno, in particular, is reported to be chased by Manchester United, Juventus and Manchester City but according to reports in England Pep Guardiola’s side are close to completing the signing of the versatile Brazilian starlet.
The 23-year-old can either play as right-back or centre midfielder and The Sun quoted reliable Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, who revealed Nolito, Leroy Sane and John Stones’ Etihad moves before City announced them.
According to the report Fabinho is close to becoming a new player of Manchester City as he is expected to replace Yaya Toure in the middle of the park. Manchester City are also waiting for Ilkay Gundogan to return to the pitch after a knee injury. The Germany star will return to action in the 2017/18 campaign after skipping half of his debut season at the Etihad Stadium. Fabinho’s price-tag is reported to be around € 40 million.
