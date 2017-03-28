Transfer blow for Tottenham and Juve as midfield star agrees terms over new six-year Real Madrid deal
29 March at 09:58Only a few weeks ago, the future of Isco Alcaron at Real Madrid was said to be up in the air with the Spaniard who reportedly did not want to sign a contract extension with the Merengues as he’s not getting regular game time under Zinedine Zidane.
Several reports in Europe had claimed Isco would have not begun new contract talks with Real Madrid until the end of the current campaign throwing his future into doubt as Real Madrid.
A recent report of AS.com, however, claims the player is now close to signing a new contract with the LaLiga giants who have offered their unhappy star a new six-year deal with huge pay rise.
Sources close to the player have told the Spanish news outlet that Isco’s new salary will be in the region of € 8 million-a-year, although he currently earns ‘only’ € 3 million-a-year at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Isco’s pay rise is not justified by either his performances or his importance for the club given that he’s always relegated to benching role for big games. If the report is accurate, Isco is being finally tempted by a new big salary which he has preferred over game time which clubs like Tottenham and Juve would have given him.
Both European giants, in fact, are being linked with welcoming the player’s services but if Isco signs a new deal with Real Madrid, both Spurs and Bianconeri will have to look for a midfield reinforcement somewhere else.
