Transfer blow for Tottenham as AC Milan star ‘close to signing’ contract extension
06 August at 15:50Tottenham are known to be long time admirers of AC Milan star Suso. The Premier League giants had a € 22 million bid rejected two months ago and the rossoneri are now close to reaching an agreement for the player’s contract extension.
According to Premium Sport, AC Milan have offered the former Liverpool flop a new four-year, € 2.5 million-a-year-deal which the player is willing to accept.
Suso’s current deal with AC Milan expires in 2019 but AC Milan want the 23-year-old to commit his future to the club and hope to announce the agreement in the coming days.
The Spaniard managed seven goals and nine assists in 34 appearances in Serie A last season.
Suso has also emerged as a possible transfer target of AS Roma although the giallorossi summer transfer priority is still Riyad Mahrez.
The Algeria International has recently admitted to be willing to open transfer talks with the Seire A giants who have offered € 35 million to sign him.
