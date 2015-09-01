Transfer boost for Inter and Chelsea as Serie A star fails to agree to terms on new deal
16 March at 18:50Chelsea and Inter are closely monitoring the situation of Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij as the Serie A star has failed to reach agreement over a new contract with Lazio, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via fcinter1908) reports.
The former PSV centre-back has 14 months left in his contract with the biancocelesti and reports in Italy claim that there is still no agreement between the two parties over a new deal.
Inter boss Stefano Pioli is a long time admirer of the 25-year-old as the Italian tactician worked with him during his one-year and a half spell at Lazio.
Manchester United are also interested in signing the Dutchman and these three clubs (United Chelsea and Inter) are likely to enter a bidding war to sign De Vrij in the summer.
Lazio have slapped € 25 million price-tag on the Serie A star although the price could rise due to the great financial status of the three contenders. Inter, Chelsea and Manchester United are also being linked with a summer move for Roma star Kostas Manolas.
