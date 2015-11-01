Transfer boost for Liverpool as Italy winger keeps contract talks on hold
31 March at 11:31Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a long time admirer of Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne who has been delivering impressing performances with Napoli over the last two campaigns. The player’s performances, however, have lead to no agreement for the player’s contract extension despite his agent being in talks with Napoli for almost one year now.
Sources have told calciomercato.com that there is still a huge difference between the offer of Napoli and the player’s demands. Insigne has requested a new € 4.5 million-a-year deal but accept to get one million less in case Napoli refuse to detain the player’s image rights. Napoli, in fact, usually keep the image rights of each one of their players but Insigne believes he deserves to be an exception.
According to Sportmediaset, Napoli have received an offer from Adidas but Napoli president De Laurentiis can’t accept it until Insigne has signed a contract extension with the club as he needs to find an agreement for the player’s image right first.
