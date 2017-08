Liverpool and Manchester United have been given hope in their pursuit for Andre Gomes. The Portuguese midfielder is also a transfer target of Juventus with representatives of the Old Lady who held talks with the La Liga giants in Monte Carlo this past Thursday. Mundo Deportivo, According to however, the two clubs have failed to reach an agreement yet.The Serie A giants, in fact, want to signon loan with option to buy, whilst Barcelona are only open to sell the payer on a permanent € 50 million deal.The blaugrana, however, could accept to sell the player on loan with obligation to buy.There is still no agreement between the two parties and that’s whycan still hope to sign the Portuguese star.Andre Gomes has been omitted fromGomes was initially included in the list but the club replaced him with Lucas Digne justifying the player’s snub with a stomach flu.