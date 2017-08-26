Transfer hope for Liverpool and Man Utd as Barcelona reject Juve bid for midfield star
26 August at 15:57Liverpool and Manchester United have been given hope in their pursuit for Andre Gomes. The Portuguese midfielder is also a transfer target of Juventus with representatives of the Old Lady who held talks with the La Liga giants in Monte Carlo this past Thursday.
According to Mundo Deportivo, however, the two clubs have failed to reach an agreement yet.
The Serie A giants, in fact, want to sign Andre Gomes on loan with option to buy, whilst Barcelona are only open to sell the payer on a permanent € 50 million deal.
The blaugrana, however, could accept to sell the player on loan with obligation to buy.
There is still no agreement between the two parties and that’s why Manchester United and Liverpool can still hope to sign the Portuguese star.
Andre Gomes has been omitted from Barcelona squad list for this week-end’s clash against Alaves. Gomes was initially included in the list but the club replaced him with Lucas Digne justifying the player’s snub with a stomach flu.
