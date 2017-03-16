Transfer issues for Man Utd as Inter join race to sign Monaco stars and Spurs block exit of €47m midfielder
20 April at 16:38No good news for Manchester United as some of the Red Devils’ transfer targets are being monitored by Serie A giants Inter, according to reports in Italy. The nerazzurri new owners want to take the club back to the top of Italian and European football and are planning to spend big money in the summer.
According to today’s edition of Tuttosport, Inter have set sights on Bernardo Silva who is not only a transfer target of Manchester United but has also been targeted by Premier League table leaders Chelsea. Bernardo Silva is being scouted by Inter for the last month and he’s one of Inter targets for next season given that the nerazzurri will be chasing at least one new winger.
The Portuguese star, however, is not the only transfer target Manchester United and Inter have in common. Brazilian defender Fabinho is another top summer target of both clubs. The versatile Brazilian’s price-tag may be higher than € 40 million given his amazing performances in the French league and in the Champions League this season.
The Italian paper, however, claim that the 22-year-old only wants to join a club that will play Champions League football next season and that could be god news for the Red Devils as they can still qualify for Europe’s elite competition through the Europa League or ending the Premier League campaign in fourth place. Inter, on the other hand, are even out of Europa League placements at the moment.
Meantime, Tottenham are said not to be open to sell their midfield star Eric Dier who is being heavily linked with a move to the Old Trafford next season. Several British papers and tabloids report Man Utd are interested in signing the €47 million star but Sky Sports claim the Spurs are not willing to sell the versatile midfielder.
