EPL transfer market list: Here are 20 hot transfer names for this coming summer



It will be a very heated summer ahead as many players will change teams. Next year's 2018 World cup could have a direct impact on certain unhappy players futures as they might want to find a club that will offer them more playing time in 2017-18. TalkSport recently revealed 20 hot names that have been drawing a lot of interest from EPL teams so far :





The top 20 list (Via TalkSport):



​Virgil Van Dijk, Southampton.

Dries Mertens, Napoli.

Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid.

Kyle Walker, Tottenham.

Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal.

Kylian Mbappé, Monaco.

Andrea Belotti, Torino.

Micheal Keane, Burnley.

Nelson Semedo, Benfica.

Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli.

Ross Barkley, Everton.

Tiemoue Bakayoko, Monaco.

Isco, Real Madrid.

Emil Forsberg, RB Leipzig.

Benjamin Mendy, Monaco.

Franck Kessiè, Atalanta.

Joe Hart, Manchester City.

Nabi Keita, RB Leipzig.

Bernardo Silva, Monaco.

Jean Michael Serì, Nice.



Here are a few other hot names that have drawn a lot of interest around Europe as well :



Alvaro Morata, Real Madrid.

Paulo Dybala, Juventus.

Keita, Lazio,

Patrik Schick, Sampdoria.

Oblak, Atletico Madrid

David De Gea, Manchester United.

Emerson Palmieri, Roma.

Alex Sandro, Juventus.

Marco Verratti, Psg.