Transfer market live: Babacar-Falcinelli swap is in the works as Lazio have their eyes on Darmian
30 January at 19:45There are only two more days left in this January transfer window as you can follow all of the Live updates here on Calciomercato.com (Italian and English version).
18.45 - PAZ TO BOLOGNA - The defender Nehuen Paz was acquired by Bologna on a permanent transfer.
18.20 - GONZALEZ TO PERUGIA - The defender Alejandro Gonzalez moved from Verona to Perugia on a loan with an option to buy.
18.05 - SANCHEZ INCHING CLOSER TO SPAIN? - Carlos Sanchez (of Fiorentina) is now on Espanyol's radar.
17.55 - PREZIOSI MEETS WITH INTER - The transfer market intermediary Fabrizio Preziosi met with Inter Milan.
17.40 - BABACAR VS FALCINELLI - According to Sky Sport, Sassuolo and Fiorentina are working on a swap deal. Falcinelli and Babacar are the two involved players.
17.05 - HEURTAUX ON HIS WAY OUT - Thomas Heurtaux might leave Verona as Rennes have interest in him.
16.00 - LAZIO ON DARMIAN - According to the latest reports from Portugal, Lazio have their eyes on Matteo Darmian or Manchester United. They would like to get him next summer...
15.25 - ZANELLATO TO CROTONE - It is now official, Zanellato moved from Milan to Crotone on a loan with an obligation to buy.
13.30 - ORSOLINI TO BOLOGNA - Riccardo Orsolini to Bologna. If all goes as planned, the winger will join Bologna tomorrow on an 18 month loan.
Go to comments