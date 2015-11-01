Transfer market round-up: Caceres close to Fiorentina, Bernardeschi and Berardi still on Inter's radar

As the transfer window is coming to an end, here are some of the latest news concerning Serie A teams.



CACERES CLOSE TO FIORENTINA - Martin Caceres is very close to joining Fiorentina. According to Calciomercato.com, after Saponara Fiorentina are now ready to add another player to it's roster: Martin Caceres. He was close to joining Trabzonspor but in the end, financial issues occured. He now seems ready to accept Fiorentina's offer as he is still without a contract. Fiorentina will wait for him to undergo his medicals before confirming anything.



INTER AND MILAN LIKE BARELLA - According to Rai Sport, Milan and Inter are both following Cagliari's Nicolo Barella closely. A potential move is more likely to occur come summer time.



AUSILIO ON INTER'S UPCOMING TARGETS - " I love to watch great football and both Berardi and Bernardeschi play a beautiful style of football. They are both great players and we like them very much so but they are currently owned by Sassuolo and Fiorentina".

