Transfer round up : Conte wants Rudiger, Draxler on his way out: the latest

With the January transfer window approaching, there are many players who will be on the move.



CONTE WANTS RUDIGER - Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is doing great in the EPL as his club are first in the English Premier league standings. Conte would like to improve his defense and Roma defender Antonio Rudiger is a possibility. According to Gazzetta.it, Conte would like Chelsea to make an offer for the German defender in January as he considers him to be a good fit for his club. Rudiger had suffered a severe injury last summer but is now back to full fitness and has been doing well for Spalletti's club.



DRAXLER ON THE MOVE - Julian Draxler wants to leave Wolfsburg as he admitted it himself in an interview with Bild, here is what he had to say: "I am in contacts with many different clubs but I haven't made up my mind yet. I want my decision to be a good one for everybody. I decided to leave Wolfsburg the moment that they decided to exclude me from the game Bayern Munich game. This is the worst season of my career".



N'ZONZI NOT RIGHT AWAY - Juventus have been targeting many different midfielder as they want to add some more talent to their roster. Marotta confirmed that there have been contacts between Juve and Sevilla for N'Zonzi but according to El Desmarque, the player will not leave Sevilla in January since coach Jorge Sampaoli does not want to lose him right away.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)