Transfer rumors round-up: Isco refuses Real's renewal, 3 names to replace Roma's Spalletti

As the January transfer window is now closed, clubs are starting to program their summer transfer window. Here are some of the latest rumors around the world.



ISCO TURNS DOWN REAL MADRID RENEWAL - Isco wants to play more and he understood that he won't see much playing time at Real Madrid so he turned down Real's contract renewal offer. He is now likely to be sold come summer time. Both parties might still meet again soon but it does not look good for Isco's Madrid future.... . Juve, Milan and Chelsea are only a few clubs that have shown interest in him of late as he will be a hot commodity come summer time.



THREE POTENTIAL SPALLETTI CANDIDATES - Spalletti and Roma are both working on a contract renewal but it isn't said that they will continue together in the future. According to il Tempo, Di Francesco, Emery and Giampaolo are being followed by Roma if Spalletti eventually leaves the club.



BAYERN'S INTEREST IN ALLI - Bayern Munich would love to sign Tottenham's Dele Alli. According to the German press, Bayern would be willing to offer the EPL club 90 million euros for their star player.