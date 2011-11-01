In an exclusive interview with Italian journal Corriere dello Sport, legendary Italian coach Giovanni Trapattoni has warned Juventus fans that their current boss Massimo Allegri, will be the next Italian tactician to head overseas. Following on from the success of his predecessor in Turin, Antonio Conte, Trapattoni had no doubt that the current holder of the Turin hot-seat would be next.



He explained that; “I think he will be the next to go abroad. When he does, I hope he finds a team that will give him time to work and demonstrate his undoubted ability because I feel Max could do well in any league whether it’s in England or in Spain”.

With Italian coaches seemingly in-vogue and Allegri enhancing his reputation season after season with the bianconeri and after already having delivered Milan’s last Serie A title, the unfortunate truth for Juventus fans is that he will be tempted to test his ability on a different stage sooner rather than later.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler