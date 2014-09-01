Trapp: Neymar “anything but arrogant”

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is "anything but arrogant" and only wants to be successful, according to team-mate Kevin Trapp.



The Brazil international has produced some sensational displays since his world-record €222 million move from Barcelona last August, with his winner in Saturday's Ligue 1 game against Toulouse taking him to 19 goals in 18 top-flight matches this term.



The 26-year-old has been criticized at times for behavior on the pitch, though, most recently in the 3-2 Coupe de la Ligue win over Rennes, when he jokingly refused to help an opponent to his feet and was later accused of showboating by some observers.



Trapp insists Neymar has adapted well to life at Parc des Princes and is far from the cavalier performer some consider him to be.



"He has a huge heart," he told Bild. "He is incredibly nice and helpful. He's anything but arrogant and is totally integrated into the team. He's just a leader who wants to win."

