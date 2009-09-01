The former player for both Juventus and Monaco David Trezeguet, spoke in an interview with L'Equipe on the eve of the Champions League semifinal between the two clubs, "Del Piero has been the team's banner for so many years, I saw a young Gigi Buffon, who now arrives as the club's symbol. Mauro Camoranesi, who had my own origins, and Montero and Iuliano played a special role in my career and helped me to fit in. And with Ibrahimovic having played only two seasons together, we had done extraordinary things, but unfortunately after Calciopoli we never played together.”

“The goal I remember was scored in Milan at the San Siro, thanks to the overthrow of Del Piero at the end of the 2004/2005 season, which made us a decisive step towards the Scudetto. But goals against the Galacticos of Real Madrid were just as special. The best team was Fabio Capello's, amazing: people like Nedved, Ibrahimovic, Cannavaro, Emerson and Thuram were brought in, and with that group, the Champions League was winnable. We did not have the precise awareness needed for that competition, which was based on the details that had not been favorable.”