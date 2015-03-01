Trezeguet tells Juventus how to stop Kane
08 February at 16:25During an interview with Turin-based sports newspaper Tuttosport, legendary Juventus striker David Trezeguet looked ahead to his former side’s upcoming UEFA Champions League tie against Tottenham Hotspur. The Frenchman was asked specifically about the incredible goalscoring record of Spurs captain Harry Kane, and he had some words of advice for the Bianconeri rearguard with regard to stopping him. Here is what he had to say:
“Kane is a very interesting young player. He is proving to be extremely valuable and is very important to Spurs. He is captain of his club and is playing for his national team. He is a complete striker who scores a lot of goals. However, he will be well aware of how difficult it is to face Juventus and their defenders. It’s a different challenge from what he is used to. It will certainly be more difficult. Juve will need concentration and humility in order to stop him. No one can be underestimated.”
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
