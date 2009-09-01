Trezeguet: 'Watch out Juve, Mbappé has the potential to be Henry's successor'

David Trezeguet spoke to Le Parisien as he discussed Juve's upcoming meetting with Monaco in the Uefa Champions league: “Juve's main strength is their defensive solidity, they are very hard to score on. Buffon seems like a youngster , he is a superstar keeper. Alongside Barthez, they are the two best keepers I have ever played with. Bonucci is the leader of Allegri's defense and he also starts up the play well too. Chiellini is also really solid, he does more of the dirty work. Dani Alves and Alex Sandro adapted perfectly to their new team, they are hard to beat“.



MONACO'S YOUNG SQUAD : “If Juve have a great defense well then Monaco have a solid attack. Everyone wants to score even their defenders like Glik for example. Mbappé is the player that Juventus will have to keep an eye on since he is very dynamic. I think he can become Henry's successor, he has it all. Time will tell in his case but I like him very much so. Falcao? He is a very good striker too, if you don't give him the respect he deserves he can punish you“.



Juventus are set to face Monaco in France tomorrow as this should be an exciting game between two good squads.