Trio of Italian clubs chasing wantaway Barcelona midfielder
08 January at 15:50Having submitted a formal transfer request last week, it seems inevitable that Barcelona midfielder Rafinha will leave Camp Nou before the end of this month’s transfer window.
Indeed, several Italian clubs are interested in securing the Brazilian’s services. Inter have enquired about the possibility of taking him on loan, while AC Milan have been monitoring his situation since last summer.
Juventus are also keen on the idea of bringing him to Turin as they look to add depth to their midfield ranks, due to Claudio Marchisio’s ongoing injury problems.
The 24-year-old, whose contract is due to expire in June 2020, has struggled to hold down a place in the starting XI for several years now and is determined to find himself a new challenge.
Only time will tell but it seems very likely that he could be plying his trade in Serie A before long, with three of Italy's biggest clubs all keen on adding him to their respective squads.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
