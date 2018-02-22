Trouble in Milan? Inter and AC under new investigation

Milan and Inter have come under scrutiny once again as a new investigation has been opened concerning past transactions with Genoa.



As reported by Corriere della Sera, the former managing director of the Rossoneri and today Senator of Forza Italia, Adriano Galliani, and the Nerazzurri president, Erick Thohir, are being investigated by the Milan prosecutor for false accounting.



The investigation was born in Genoa, for some operations carried out by the company of Enrico Preziosi, but the line that concerns the two Milanese companies has been transferred to the Lombard capital for territorial jurisdiction.



In the crosshairs of the investigations of Deputy Prosecutor Giordano Baggio are some exchanges between the two clubs and Genoa in 2013, two for Milan and one for Inter. Operations relating to non-top players, whose ratings were seemingly inflated to "adjust" club balance sheets.



A repeat offense? It is not the first time that Inter and Milan have ended up as targets of similar investigations: in the past the two clubs and some managers (including Galliani and the former owner of the Nerazzurri, Massimo Moratti) were scrutinized for some exchanges included in the 2003/2004 budget, which ended with the Milan prosecutor filing.

