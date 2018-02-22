Trump and Blatter are pushing the 2026 World Cup away from America

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter believes the 2026 World Cup should be awarded to Morocco this summer, not the joint North American bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico.



Blatter’s backing for the underdog bid from Morocco came in a tweet on Thursday. The disgraced former FIFA president wrote: “World Cup 2026: Co-Hosting rejected by FIFA after 2002 (also applied in 2010 and 2018). And now: Morocco would be the logical host! And it is time for Africa again!”



It should be noted that the investigations, which now span several countries, into corruption within world football were initiated by US law enforcement, a point that may explain Blatter’s stance now, particularly as he wanted the 2022 World Cup to go to the US, not Qatar.



What had once been viewed as a very easy choice has become more interesting following Donald Trump’s election as US president.



His disparaging remarks about poorer nations and contentious foreign-policy moves have diminished America’s popularity in many countries, perhaps giving Morocco a chance to profit from anti-Trump sentiment.