Speaking to BBC Radio 5, regular and well-connected journalist Raphal Honigstein said that the Gunners could be excluded from the running for Thomas Tuchel because they have “a coach who is not leaving.”

Tuchel recently rejected Bayern Munich, and has been out of a job since the end of last season, when Borussia Dortmund fired him despite his coming second in the Bundesliga behind the Bavarians.

Tuchel has since been linked to PSG - whose Qatari owners want him above all other options, despite the club president and sporting director wanting other candidates - as well as Arsenal, a long-standing suitor.

Trouble is, Honigstein says that Wenger isn’t moving, despite the fact that his side is a huge 13 points off fourth place in the EPL, and has looked more lost than ever.

“All the indications in Germany, in London, is that [Tuchel] is not going to Arsenal for the very simple reason that Arsenal have a coach who is not leaving.”

“That is the status quo right now. They can’t offer him [Tuchel] a job that’s not available because Arsène Wenger has given no indication, to my knowledge, that he is leaving at the end of the season & they haven’t told him that he has to leave.”