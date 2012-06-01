Milan is very active on the market, although the actual window has not yet officially opened. The Rossoneri are still working on both the incoming and outgoing players. Numerous meetings at Casa Milan in recent days with agents, executives, former players and coaches. Consultations for the new season, which will be that of views towards a rapid return to the Champions League. Briefings, ideas and opinions are put on the table, in a continuous buffet of improvements that will have to be considered by the new ownership both on and off the field.

BETWEEN INCOMINGS AND OUTGOINGS - We have told you about the ever more likely purchases by the Rossoneri, Musacchio and Ricardo Rodriguez in defense, Kessie in the midfield, and differing ideas for the attack, such as Keita, Papu Gomez, Belotti, or Morata. But Mirabelli is also considering the names of players that will probably be sold, to create space for new arrivals and to finalize a new market budget. A separate discussion will be needed for Carlos Bacca, who will have to be treated with utmost care. Already today however, there have been some consultations on the departures both in defense and midfield.

According to Calciomercato.com, in today's talks at Casa Milan, there were the representatives of the Turkish club of Antalyaspor. The club is thought to be interested in three players: one is Josè Sosa, a midfielder who has been announced to be on the market and has left great memories in Turkey, with a contract expiring in June 2018. Not only Sosa, also talks about two other possible players out of the Rossoneri arose: Gabriel Paletta, whose contract will expire in next season was one, but special attention paid also to Juraj Kucka, linked to Milan until 2019, but remains the hottest name for the Antalya club.