Turkish giants cast admiring glances towards Inter full-back

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, several Inter players could yet depart before the transfer window closes on Wednesday. One such man is Yuto Nagatomo, who is reportedly wanted by Turkish giants Fenerbahçe.



The Istanbul side are keen to reinforce at left-back, and would like to bring in the Japanese international this month. The Nerazzurri could be tempted to cash in on the former Cesena player, given that there is very little interest in Davide Santon at the moment.



As for Dalbert, he only arrived from Nice last summer and is it assumed that directors Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio would be reluctant to let him leave just yet. In fact, they still hope that he will adapt to Italian football and become Luciano Spalletti’s first choice on the left flank.



Only time will tell whether Nagatomo is still at the club next month, and whether the club are willing to listen to offers for him.



(La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)