Mesut Ozil to the club this summer. The journal claims that they will use the money saved by off-loading former Gunner Robin van Persie, to try to tempt the player to Istanbul.

According to The Mirror, Turkish giants Fenerbahce are plotting an audacious bid to bring Arsenal midfielderto the club this summer. The journal claims that they will use the money saved by off-loading former Gunner Robin van Persie, to try to tempt the player to Istanbul.

The 28-year-old looks set to leave The Emirates at the end of the season after failing to agree to a new contract believed to be worth around £280,000-a-week, and Fenerbahce are confident they can pull off what would be a huge surprise. Another reason they believe a deal could happen is that Ozil is currently dating former Miss Turkey Amine Gulse.



The German international arrived in North London four years ago in a deal worth £42 million and the Gunners would be looking to at least recoup that amount from any sale. The Arsenal board are aware that he is entering the last year of his current contract so they know they have to sell this summer to maximise his market value or risk losing him on a free next year.