Young Turkish winger Emre Mor is edging closer to a move to Inter Milan. The 20-year-old, who has also been a long time target of Liverpool, could be unveiled as the Nerazzurri’s latest signing in the next few days.





Calciomercato.com writes that the players agent, Mustafa Ozcan spoke via telephone on Thursday to Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio and now understands that the two men have met at the club’s headquarters on Vittorio Emanuele along with the club’s transfer executive Walter Sabatini who will set out the club’s strategy and present an official offer.

His current club, Borussia Dortmund are understood to want €25M with Inter only reportedly prepared to go up to €14M. Discussions are believed to be ongoing and we are waiting for further updates.



Mor, who born in Denmark and has a Turkish father and Macedonian mother, joined the Bundesliga side last summer from Nordsjaelland. He represented Denmark up to Under-19 level before opting to switch to the Turkish Under-21 side. He has made 12 appearances at full international level for Turkey.