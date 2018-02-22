Tuttosport: Juve line up summer bid for wantaway Man Utd star
29 March at 13:00According to the latest reports from Turin-based sports newspaper Tuttosport, Juventus could be set to take advantage of Anthony Martial’s uncertain future at Manchester United by making a bid for him during this summer’s transfer window.
Since the arrival of Alexis Sánchez, the Frenchman has found very little space in José Mourinho’s starting XI and it has been reported by several English media outlets that he is ready to move on and seek a fresh challenge at the end of the season.
Bianconeri directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici first made contact with their Red Devils counterparts while in London for Juve’s UEFA Champions League match against Tottenham Hotspur, putting themselves in position to launch a concrete bid for his services in the coming months.
Indeed, Blaise Matuidi has been in contact with his French international teammate to discuss the possibility of him moving to Turin. It is believed Martial was enthused by the prospect and is attracted by the fact Juve have reached two Champions League finals in three years under the guidance of Massimiliano Allegri.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
