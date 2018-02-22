Tuttosport: Juventus in pole position to sign wantaway Man Utd star

According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Juventus lead the race to sign Manchester United forward Anthony Martial during this summer’s transfer window.



Red Devils manager José Mourinho has made no secret of the fact that the 22-year-old Frenchman is not a key part of his plans, hence there has been growing speculation that he will in fact leave Old Trafford come the end of the season.



Chelsea have rejected the idea of a swap deal which would see them send Willian to Manchester in exchange for Martial, with United keen to avoid having to pay the significant add-ons which were included in their agreement with Monaco back in 2015.



MUFC are in fact due to pay Les Monégasques an extra €20 million if Martial is included in the list of the 50 best players in the world and makes seven more appearances for the French national team.



(Tuttosport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)