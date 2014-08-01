Now comes another twist after the player’s brother, Theo, posted a picture of Old Trafford on twitter fuelling more rumours that the Euro 2016 Golden Boot winner would be heading to the Premier League next season. In a following tweet, his brother stated that “I’m just a United fan” before he later deleted it.This is not the first time that Theo Griezmann has sparked rumours by issuing cryptic messages via the social media platform as his brother’s future continues to dominate the football headlines