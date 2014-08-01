Tweet from Griezmann's brother gives hope to Manchester United fans
The saga surrounding where French striker Antoine Griezmann will be playing his football next season continues. After reports at the weekend suggesting the 25-year-old hot-shot was happy in Spain with Atletico Madrid, came Tuesday’s news that the player has a €110 million release clause in his current deal in the Spanish capital.
Now comes another twist after the player’s brother, Theo, posted a picture of Old Trafford on twitter fuelling more rumours that the Euro 2016 Golden Boot winner would be heading to the Premier League next season. In a following tweet, his brother stated that “I’m just a United fan” before he later deleted it.
This is not the first time that Theo Griezmann has sparked rumours by issuing cryptic messages via the social media platform as his brother’s future continues to dominate the football headlines
