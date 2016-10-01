Geoffrey Kondogbia's brother is adding to your average Interista’s misery this morning.

Dejected by defeat in yesterday's thrilling Derby d’Italia against Juventus, the more observant among the Nerazzurri faithful will have noticed this tweet from the Liverpool, Chelsea and Marseille target’s brother, Evans.

Being sent on only in the second half, Geoffrey didn't get to play a big part in the game, though this still prompted Evans to write that “he can stay on the bench for the rest of the season [if he has to], these are his finally months anyway”.

A telling tweet indeed. Kondogbia was just starting to fit in at the San Siro, generally playing better since December.

The former Milan target, who could cost Inter up to €42 million with bonuses included, has been linked with a return to France via Marseille, as well as a move to the Premier League.

As much as he has improved and showed flair in his dribbling, the Frenchman has been overtaken by new signing Roberto Gagliardini.