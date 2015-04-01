Sunday’s 4-0 home drubbing by Liverpool was a day to forget for all West Ham United fans but £20M striker Andre Ayew will want to forget the match quicker than the rest of his team-mates. With the Hammers only a goal down, the Ghanaian frontman had a glorious chance to level the scores but somehow managed to hit the post from a seemingly impossible to miss postion.



Social media went into meltdown after to leave the 27-year-old red-faced to say the least. Take a look and see if you agree if it was the miss of the season.



"THAT IS THE MISS OF THE SEASON!" says commentator @jamiephill



How did Andre Ayew not equalise for #WHUFC?! #WHULIV pic.twitter.com/Bat1OL9CLt — BBC London Sport (@BBCLondonSport) May 14, 2017