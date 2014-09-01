Twitter reacts to Coutinho’s return in Liverpool’s starting XI

SHOW GALLERY

Philippe Coutinho is ready to play his first official game with Liverpool today as the Reds host Burnley at Anfield Road. The Brazilian already played 14 minutes in the Reds’ Champions League clash against Sevilla on Wednesday but today he will play his first game of the season from the first minute, something he had been failing to do due to his unhappiness for Liverpool’s decision to block his summer move to Barcelona. The Premier League giants had justified the absence of Coutinho saying that the Brazilian was injured but his appearances with Brazil national team during the last International break proved Coutinho was fit but also still not ready to play for the Reds. In our gallery you can see how Twitter reacted to his return in Liverpool’s starting XI.





